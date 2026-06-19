SEBI board reintroduces open-market buyback for corporates

Currently, companies can only hold share buybacks through rigid mechanisms such as tender offer and book-building.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday reintroduced the mechanism of allowing corporates to buy back shares through the open market.

At the press conference after the conclusion of its board meeting, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey also announced measures to relax the transfer procedure for securities held by deceased individuals and relaxed the norms for mutual funds to borrow for managing their day-to-day expenses.

The most notable measure was the measure to allow corporate buybacks through the open market— a measure previously discontinued between 2023 and 2025 due to concerns over taxation.

Earlier, companies had to pay tax on proceeds from buybacks, effectively leading to existing shareholders not participating in the operation to also share the tax burden.