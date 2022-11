Market regulator SEBI on Tuesday imposed a six-month ban on five brokerages from obtaining fresh registrations as commodity brokers for their involvement in the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) scam. The brokerages include Anand Rathi Commodities, Motilal Oswal Commodity Broker, Phillip Commodities India, India Infoline Commodities and Geofin Comtrade. The brokers had appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against a previous order by Sebi issued in 2019.