scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate: SEBI amid Adani row

SEBI said that it was committed to ensuring an orderly and efficient functioning of the market, and that surveillance measures have been put in place to address the excessive volatility

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have put three Adani group companies under their short-term additional surveillance measure. (File Photo/Reuters)
Listen to this article
Unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate: SEBI amid Adani row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At a time when there is a raging controversy over a meltdown in stocks of the Adani group of companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Saturday said that it was committed to ensuring an orderly and efficient functioning of the market, and that surveillance measures have been put in place to address the excessive volatility in specific individual stocks, news agency PTI reported.

Without naming the Adani Group, the market watchdog said in a statement that there has been an “unusual price movement observed in stocks of a business conglomerate”, while adding that all surveillance measures have been taken to address the issue.

The market regulator stated: “As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks. This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock.”

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have put three Adani group companies — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements — under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), which basically means that intra-day trading would require a 100 per cent upfront margin and is aimed at curbing speculation and short-selling in these stocks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

The statement comes hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s macro fundamentals and image are not affected by after Adani Enterprises canceled its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) following US-based short seller Hindenburg’s “stock manipulation” allegations, and that it the country’s perception remained “intact”.

The Finance Minister also said that the regulators will do their job on the Adani issue and that the has the wherewithal to ensure the stability of markets. Sitharaman noted that the regulators are independent of the government, and “they’re left to themselves to do what is appropriate so market is well regulated”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 18:11 IST
Next Story

Dalljiet Kaur announces her wedding to Nikhil Patel, calls it ‘Take 2’: ‘Fate played a part in bringing our hearts together’

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close