SBI shares fall over 3% after Q1 earnings

August 8, 2022 12:33:21 pm
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday fell over 3 per cent in the morning trade after it posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year.
The stock declined 3.13 per cent to Rs 514 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it went lower by 3.23 per cent to Rs 513.85.
The country’s biggest lender State Bank of India on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to a fall in income.
Subscriber Only Stories
The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.
Its standalone total income declined to Rs 74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 against Rs 77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Drinking this much alcohol can make you drunk
Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm rainfall in first six days of August, one dead: Minister
Surprise, surprise: Ronaldo still at Old Trafford, Leicester let goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel leave
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row
Chennai traffic police announce diversions ahead of Chess Olympiad closing ceremony
Box office report: Sita Ramam, Bimbisara bring cheer to cinemas in Telugu states
Goa sees rise in demand for small Ganesh idols, artists say Maharashtrians setting trend
‘I didn’t know I could do that’: Meteorologist discovers TV’s touch screen on-air. Watch video
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Sharath Kamal, men’s hockey to battle for gold
Too many people failing driving tests, Delhi transport dept to bring changes
Alia Bhatt talks about relationship with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor: ‘She says I’m not your saas, but your friend’
Without pay, dad strikes gold as Chandigarh girl punches her way to glory