SBI concludes $1 bn syndicated social loan

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) Tuesday said it has concluded a $1 billion syndicated social loan facility.

The loan was of $500 million with a greenshoe option of a similar amount. This is the bank’s inaugural social loan and the first syndicated loan in the past five years.

The facility of $1 billion was arranged through MLABs, MUFG Bank, and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. MUFG and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank are joint social loan coordinators while MUFG is the lead social loan coordinator for this transaction.

The syndication of loans is an internationally practised model for financing credit requirements. Under the arrangement, a group of banks provide finance to a single borrower.