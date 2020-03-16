SBI Cards makes weak stock market debut, lists over 12% below issue price

SBI Cards and Payment Services got listed at Rs 661 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and at Rs 658 on the BSE. (Representative image) SBI Cards and Payment Services got listed at Rs 661 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and at Rs 658 on the BSE. (Representative image)

SBI Cards and Payment Services – the credit card arm of India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), made a weak debut in the stock exchanges today, listing at Rs 661 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 12.45 per cent from its offer price of Rs 755 apiece.

However, the stock did pick up some steam and was trading at Rs 745.15 per share, down 1.30 per cent from the issue price at 10:11 am. (See the picture below)

On the BSE, the stock was listed at a price of Rs 658 apiece, down 12.85 per cent from the issue price.

The most awaited IPO of this year had witnessed a whopping 26.54 times subscription over the 10,02,79,411 shares offered during the offer period, from March 2-5, 2020. The price range for the SBI Cards IPO was fixed at Rs 750-755 per share.

During the IPO process, SBI which owns 74 per cent stake in the credit-card arm, had divested its 4 per cent holding, while the Carlyle Group which owns the rest of the stake, had sold its 10 per cent share.

However, the muted debut comes as stock markets worldwide are beaten down by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, that has wreaked havoc on businesses across the world, stoking fears of a global recession.

