Sapphire Foods IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your status online

Sapphire Foods IPO share allotment status: Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, had its initial public offering (IPO) from November 9-11, 2021 where it got subscribed 6.62 times.

The IPO had received bids of over 6.39 crore (6,39,45,000) shares against the total issue size of over 96.63 lakh (96,63,468) shares. The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 7.50 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 3.46 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 8.70 times, data available in the stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 2,073 crore Sapphire Foods IPO is entirely an offer of sale (OFS) of 17,569,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Sapphire Foods IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment today, November 16, 2021, as per the timeline provided in its red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Sapphire Foods India, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Sapphire Foods India Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Sapphire Foods India is likely to take place on Monday, November 22, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.