Sansera Engineering debuts at 9% premium over issue price

Sansera Engineering share price: Shares of Sansera Engineering got listed at a 9 per cent premium above their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 811.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 9.07 per cent from its offer price of Rs 744.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 811.35, up 9.05 per cent from the issue price.

However, after the tepid start, the stock gained momentum and touched an intraday high of Rs 841.95 on NSE and Rs 842.00 on the BSE so far during the first 30 minutes of trade.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 829.60 on the BSE, up 11.51 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 829.65.

Nearly 64 lakh shares of Sansera Engineering were traded on the NSE during the first 30 minutes of trade, while over 7 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 1,283 crore initial public offering (IPO) of auto-components manufacturer Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times during its offer period from September 14-16.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automative sectors.