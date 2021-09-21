Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of auto-components manufacturer Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times over the 1.21 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 14-16, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 734-744 per share.

Sansera Engineering IPO received bids of over 13.88 crore (13,88,39,000) shares against the total issue size of over 1.21 crore (1,21,09,166) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 26.47 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a 11.37 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.15 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.37 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,283 crore IPO of Sansera Engineering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Sansera Engineering IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, September 21, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Sansera Engineering IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Sansera Engineering Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Sansera Engineering is likely to take place on Friday, September 24, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.