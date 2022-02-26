Russia sanctions weigh: FPIs exit, DIIs bottom fish as market rebounds

After the 4.7 per cent crash on Thursday, stock markets on Friday rallied by 2.4 per cent as the sharp turnaround on Wall Street and Asian markets brought some relief to investors. The Sensex bounced back 1,329 points to 55,858.52 and the Nifty50 rose 410 points to 16,658.40 on positive global cues and bottom fishing by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

Foreign investors, who pulled out Rs 6,448 crore on Thursday, offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,470 crore on Friday, adding to the volatility in Indian equities. However, domestic institutions, including mutual funds and insurance firms, bought stocks worth Rs 4,318 crore, taking their total investments to Rs 11,985 crore in 2 days. The rupee gained 27 paise to 75.33 against the dollar, tracking positive stock markets.

The recovery in domestic markets was widespread, with small-cap index rising 4.17 per cent and mid-cap 4.07 per cent. BSE metal index jumped 5.91 per cent, realty gained 5.47 per cent, power 4.64 per cent, banks 3.30 per cent and it 2.55 per cent. RIL gained 1.26 per cent, Tata Motors 7.42 per cent, TCS 3.45 per cent and HDFC Bank 2.54 per cent.

Global markets took a breather as fresh US sanctions did not target Russia’s oil exports nor their access to the Swift global payment network, said an analyst.