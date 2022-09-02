scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Rupee falls 14 paise to 79.70 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.63 against the greenback, then fell further to 79.70, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close.

indian rupee, rupee vs dollar, rupee value todayIndian rupee. (Image: Pixabay)

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 79.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, weighed down by strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.63 against the greenback, then fell further to 79.70, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 109.55.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

The rupee opened on a weak note as the dollar index advanced to 109.60 with the British pound falling to its lowest in two years while Yen touched the 140-mark, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Forex traders said though oil prices remained subdued, weak Asian and emerging market peers and higher inflation expectation might weigh on the local currency.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.83 per cent to USD 94.05 per barrel.

Advertisement

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the GST tax collection was at Rs 1.44 lakh crore for the 6th consecutive month in August.

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday slashed India’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 per cent, citing dampening of economic momentum in coming quarters on rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth.

This is a sharp 1.1 percentage points cut from the growth projection of 8.8 per cent for the current year made in May by Moody’s.

Advertisement

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 151.29 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 58,917.88, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.25 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,600.05.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, as per exchange data.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:33:11 am
Next Story

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July, shows monthly report

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025
NCERT report

Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement