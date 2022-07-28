Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.77 against US dollar in early trade

Updated: July 28, 2022 10:23:56 am
The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 79.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking the overnight weakness of the American currency.
However, higher oil prices, month-end importer demand and global recession fears could restrict the gains for the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.80 against the American dollar, and touched 79.77 in initial deals, registering a gain of 14 paise over the last close.
On Wednesday, the rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 against the US dollar.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Rupee opened slightly stronger than Wednesday’s close. The US FED increased rates by 75 basis points and said that the aim is to bring inflation down to 2 per cent but was also a bit dovish in its approach,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Bhansali further noted that the Dow Jones and Asian indices were all up while Asian currencies also rose. “Though the dollar index fell below 107 levels, the dollar still remains strong until it breaches the 105 level,” he said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 106.21.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.83 per cent to USD 107.50 per barrel.
On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 464.87 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 56,281.19, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 118.45 points or 0.71 per cent to 16,760.25.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, offloading shares worth Rs 436.81 crore, as per exchange data.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to go on floors in September?
Delhi: Five held for smuggling illegal knives from China, selling them online
Noida woman suspected of monkeypox tests negative
Luis Suárez signs with Uruguayan team, returning to soccer roots
Sensex surges over 500 points in early deals, Nifty above 16,750-mark; financials, IT stocks gain
India Monsoon News Live: Delhi to witness rainfall over next 3 days
Never Have I Ever Season 3 trailer: Devi tackles her biggest challenge yet, a real relationship
Nothing ear (1) update: Quick Swift support for Windows, Game Mode sync and more
Shawn Mendes cancels world tour to prioritise his mental health
Iraq: Followers of Shiite cleric breach parliament in show of force
Jonny Bairstow stars again, England beat South Africa in 1st T20
Five ways to boost your self confidence