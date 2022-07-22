scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.92 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.90 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.92 against the greenback, registering a decline of 7 paise over the last close.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2022 10:40:53 am
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 79.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.90 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.92 against the greenback, registering a decline of 7 paise over the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 against the US dollar following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.01 per cent at 106.92.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1 per cent to USD 104.90 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 250.95 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 55,932.90, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 71.10 points or 0.43 per cent to 16,676.35.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,799.32 crore, as per exchange data.

The rupee opened lower as the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked rates by 50 basis points on Thursday and was ready for more to check inflation, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Bhansali further said that the market is now waiting for the US FED on July 27 as the RBI postpones its meeting in August by one day.

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the meeting of its interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee by a day to August 3 due to administrative exigencies.

The RBI said the decision of the MPC will be known on August 5 as against the earlier schedule of August 4.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement