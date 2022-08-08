scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Rupee falls 22 paise to 79.46 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 79.50 against the US dollar and then gained some ground to quote at 79.46 in initial deals, registering a decline of 22 paise over the last close.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 10:04:44 am
rupee, rupee value today, rupee vs dollarIndian rupee. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The rupee depreciated 22 paise to 79.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.

However, persistent foreign fund inflows into the capital market restricted the rupee’s fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 79.50 against the US dollar and then gained some ground to quote at 79.46 in initial deals, registering a decline of 22 paise over the last close.

The rupee rose 16 paise to close at 79.24 against the dollar in the previous session.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

In initial deals, the local unit was moving in a tight range of 79.50 and 79.46.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 70.74 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 58,317.19, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,373.20.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05 per cent to 106.57.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 0.45 per cent to USD 95.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore, as per exchange data.

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors continued their positive stance on Indian equities and invested over Rs 14,000 crore in the first week of August amid softening of the dollar index.

This was way higher than the net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire July, data with depositories showed.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:04:44 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

5

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement