scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Rupee gains 6 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

indian rupee, rupee vs dollar, rupee value todayIndian rupee. (Image: Pixabay)

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 79.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking its Asian peers and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 79.86 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.22 per cent to 108.44.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 101.68 per barrel.

The Rupee could remain range bound amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference this week, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Higher oil prices could keep appreciating bias capped, but most Asian and EM peers have started the day with gains and could lend support,” Iyer added.

Advertisement

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 307.95 points or 0.52 per cent up at 59,393.38. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 93.10 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,698.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 23.19 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:58:52 am
Next Story

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests ‘middleman’ Prem Prakash

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement