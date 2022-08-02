Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade

Updated: August 2, 2022 10:43:04 am
The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 78.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback against key rivals overseas.
Besides, softening crude oil prices strengthened domestic forex market sentiment, dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply up at 78.96 against the US dollar and gained further ground to quote at 78.94 in initial deals, registering a rise of 12 paise over the last close.
In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.06 against the US dollar.
Subscriber Only Stories
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 105.21.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.05 per cent to USD 98.98 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 88.55 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 58,026.95, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 35.65 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,304.40.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,320.61 crore, as per exchange data.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Latest News
Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade
Ghaziabad: Man wanted in a dozen criminal cases arrested after gunfire exchange with cops
CUET-PG 2022 dates announced; exams in September
WhatsApp testing feature to let admins delete messages for all: Could it help fight misinformation?
National Handloom Day: Telangana weavers to get Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover from August 7
Delhi HC quashes FIR against man found with live bullet at IGI, directs him to give mosquito repellant and hand sanitiser to school kids
Pune Inc: A city-based startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I also to be delayed by 90 minutes
IBPS PO 2022 application process begins; check application details, exam pattern
Aamir Khan defends 17-year age gap between him and Mona Singh as she plays his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Agar main Mona hota toh…’
The next Nothing Phone could be a ‘Lite’ version, without the Glyph lights: Report
Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand