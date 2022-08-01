scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.16 against the US dollar and touched 79.11 in initial deals, registering a rise of 13 paise over the last close.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 10:14:31 am
rupee value today, rupee vs dollar, usdinrIndian rupee. (Representative image: Pixabay)

The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 79.11 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

Forex traders said the rupee opened stronger as the dollar continued to fall on account of a less aggressive US Fed and falling crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.16 against the US dollar and touched 79.11 in initial deals, registering a rise of 13 paise over the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.24 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 105.75.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.97 per cent to USD 103 per barrel.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the rupee is likely to trade in the range of 79 to 79.40.

“The market awaits the RBI MPC to give its rate signals on August 5,” Bhansali said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 188.86 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 57,759.11, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 72.45 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,230.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,046.32 crore, as per exchange data.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

4

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

5

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement