scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80.10 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.15, registering a fall of 31 paise from the last close.

indian rupee, rupee vs dollar, rupee value todayIndian rupee. (Image: Pixabay)

The rupee depreciated 31 paise to an all-time low of 80.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking the strength of the American currency and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80.10 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.15, registering a fall of 31 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 79.84 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.51 per cent higher at 109.35.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Forex traders said the dollar index gained after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the rupee opened on a weak note after a hawkish Powell kept US rate hikes in prominence until inflation falls to 2 per cent.

“With 80 being allowed to be crossed over by RBI, its actions will be watched closely by traders. The next important events are PMI and NFPR of the US which will give an indication as to how the economy and labour markets are behaving,” Bhansali said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.86 per cent to USD 101.86 per barrel.

Advertisement

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 966.68 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 57,867.19, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 283.90 points or 1.62 per cent to 17,275.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 51.12 crore, as per stock exchange data.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:13:46 am
Next Story

Ganeshotsav week in Pune: Heritage walks, music, treks and more

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement