scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Rupee rises 8 paise to 79.61 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.66 against the dollar, then touched 79.61 in initial deals, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

rupee vs dollar, rupee exchange rate, rupee value todayA money changer holding currency notes in front of RBI office in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 79.61 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the dollar’s decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.66 against the dollar, then touched 79.61 in initial deals, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, The rupee rose by 26 paise to close at a week’s high of 79.69 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.72 per cent to 108.92, as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

The US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell on Thursday said he is “strongly committed” to fighting inflation.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points.

“ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps, taking the euro higher and the dollar index lower at 109.08 levels. Brent oil remains below USD 90 per barrel. Asian currencies gain against the dollar,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Advertisement

The rupee will stay in a range of 79.40 to 79.80 for the day, Bhansali added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.22 per cent to USD 89.35 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 291.14 points or 0.49 per cent up at 59,979.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 104.65 points or 0.59 per cent to 17,903.40.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:59:31 am
Next Story

Starlink had promising talks with Apple over emergency messaging feature: Musk

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?
Netflix's plan

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement