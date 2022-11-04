scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Rupee gains 25 paise to 82.63 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.85 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.63, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

rupee value, rupee vs dollar, usdinrA money changer holding rupee currency notes in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The rupee appreciated 25 paise to 82.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.85 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.63, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 82.88 against the US dollar.

Rupee was under pressure through Thursday’s session on broad dollar strength. There is, however, some respite overnight, IFA Global Research Academy said in a note. “We expect it to trade in a 82.50-82.80 range with sideways price action,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 112.67.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.75 per cent to USD 95.38 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 9.85 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 60,846.26. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 10.85 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,063.55.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:10:41 am
Next Story

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aussies aim not just a win, but a big win

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement