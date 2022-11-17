scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Rupee falls 37 paise to 81.63 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.62 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.63, registering a loss of 37 paise over its previous close.

rupee value, rupee vs dollar, usdinrA money changer holding rupee currency notes in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The rupee depreciated 37 paise to 81.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the American currency strengthened after strong US retail sales data pointed to resilient consumption despite a slowing economy, adding room for tighter policy by the US Federal Reserve.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.62 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.63, registering a loss of 37 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 35 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26 per cent to 106.55.

The Indian Rupee started this Thursday morning on a weaker note as the dollar stabilised as investors tried to assess the outlook for US Fed policy following stronger-than-expected retail sales data, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Weaker crude oil prices could cap losses, but Asian and emerging market peers were weak this Thursday morning and could cap gains,” Iyer noted.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.03 per cent to USD 91.90 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 72.14 points or 0.12 per cent down at 61,908.58, and the broader NSE Nifty was trading lower by 32.60 points or 0.16 per cent at 18,377.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:01:19 am
Next Story

Why diabetics are at risk of increased blood sugar levels in the morning

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement