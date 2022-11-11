scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Rupee gains 71 paise to 80.69 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 80.76 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 80.69, registering a rise of 71 paise over its previous close.

indian rupee, rupee vs dollarIndian rupee banknotes at a general store in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Bloomberg/File photo)

The rupee appreciated 71 paise to 80.69 against the American currency in early trade on Friday, as moderating US CPI data coupled with the fall in the dollar index boosted investor sentiments.

Forex traders said factors like positive domestic equities and weakness in crude oil prices also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 80.76 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 80.69, registering a rise of 71 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 81.40 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 108.18 on cooling US CPI data.

US headline CPI print came in at 7.7 per cent year-on-year (0.4 month-on-month). Core CPI print which excludes the volatile food and energy components also came in lower at 6.3 per cent year-on-year (0.3 per cent month-on-month), IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

“We expect the dollar index to remain weak and could test 105.00 levels in the short-term,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.27 per cent to USD 93.92 per barrel.

“We expect the rupee could gain strength in today’s session after a sharp fall in the dollar index and could test 80.80 levels in upcoming sessions,” Kalantri added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 1021.78 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 61,635.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 282.70 points or 1.57 per cent to 18,310.90.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 36.06 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:46:38 am
Next Story

Steven Spielberg slams streaming platforms for not treating filmmakers fairly: ‘They were thrown under the bus’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement