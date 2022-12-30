scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Rupee gains 16 paise to 82.71 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.77 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.71, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

rupee, rupee vs dollar, rupee valueA money changer holding currency notes in front of RBI Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 82.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.77 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.71, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise lower at 82.87 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 103.97.

The rupee continued to trade range bound for the fourteenth straight session. There were strong bids seen around 82.75, which prevented USD/INR from sliding lower despite month-end exporter selling, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note, adding that the “rupee is likely to trade an 82.65-82.95 range with sideways price action”.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.13 per cent to USD 83.35 per barrel.

Advertisement

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 179.33 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 61,313.21. The broader NSE Nifty rose 54.55 points or 0.3 per cent to 18,245.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 10:20 IST
Next Story

Another heir, another padyatra: In Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh seeks to chart his course

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close