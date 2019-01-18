Toggle Menu
Rupee slips 21 paise to 71.24 vs USD in early tradehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/rupee-us-dollar-rate-today-5544168/

Rupee slips 21 paise to 71.24 vs USD in early trade

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.12, then fell further to 71.24 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 21 paise over it's previous closing.

Rupee, Rupee against dollar, Rupee value, dollar rate today, dollar vs rupee today, dollar value in rupee, todays market rate, dollar rate in india, indian rupees in dollar, Rupee vs dollar, rupee today, india market, india business news, indian express news
On Thursday, the rupee had settled 21 paise higher at 71.03 against the US dollar. (Representational Image)

The rupee Friday depreciated 21 paise to 71.24 in early trade in the forex market amid strengthening American currency and rising crude prices.

Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.12, then fell further to 71.24 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 21 paise over it’s previous closing.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled 21 paise higher at 71.03 against the US dollar. Traders said, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities capped the losses for the domestic unit.

Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 842.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 727.46 crore, provisional data showed.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 61.73 per barrel, higher by 0.90 per cent.

Advertising

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, opened at 36,417.58, up 43.5 points in early trade.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Post defeat in state polls, will Modi betray norm and offer tax relief in Feb budget
2 Maharashtra: Five routes under UDAN scheme to restart from February 13
3 Nissan may scrap chairman role as it rebuilds, says director