Rupee up 18 paise at 95.21; Sensex rises 480 points, Nifty tops 24,300

Indian markets opened on a firm note on Friday, supported by a stronger rupee and improved global sentiment after weaker-than-expected US jobs data reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The rupee opened 18 paise higher at 95.21 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 95.39.

Equity benchmarks also started the day in the green. The Nifty 50 opened above the 24,300 mark, while the Sensex gained around 480 points in early trade despite mixed global cues.

Earlier, GIFT Nifty futures had signalled a positive start, rising 150 points to 24,414 as of 7:43 am IST.

Domestic sentiment has been aided by sustained institutional buying and easing crude oil prices. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for an eighth consecutive session on Thursday, helping the Nifty 50 and Sensex gain 1.3 per cent over the previous two sessions.