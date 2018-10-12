Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Rupee strengthens 38 paise against US dollar

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 377.12 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 34,378.27 in opening trade.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: October 12, 2018 11:37:19 am
Continuing its recovery, the rupee on Friday strengthened 38 paise to 73.74 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market after global crude prices eased. Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, the greenback’s weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the recovery in the domestic currency.

Brent crude fell 3 per cent to trade at 80.37 a barrel in the global market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee’s sentiment.

The local unit, after hitting a record low of 74.50 Thursday, recovered 9 paise to end at 74.12 against the dollar.

