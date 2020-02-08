Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

Rupee slips 22 p to 71.40 against USD on strong dollar demand

Forex traders said the rupee traded weak largely owing to strengthening of the US dollar ahead of the non-farm payrolls number scheduled to be released later in the day.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2020 1:13:23 am
rupee, rupee vs dollar, Indian rupee vs US dollar, rupee rate, rupee rate today, Business news, Indian Express On the domestic market front, the Sensex fell 164.18 points or 0.4 per cent to 41,141.85. 

The rupee declined by 22 paise to settle at 71.40 against the US dollar on Friday amid selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the US currency overseas.

Forex traders said the rupee traded weak largely owing to strengthening of the US dollar ahead of the non-farm payrolls number scheduled to be released later in the day.

During the day, the local unit lost further ground and touched a low of 71.49, before finally settling at 71.40 against the dollar, down 22 paise over its previous close. On the domestic market front, the Sensex fell 164.18 points or 0.4 per cent to 41,141.85.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement