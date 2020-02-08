Rupee slips 22 p to 71.40 against USD on strong dollar demand

On the domestic market front, the Sensex fell 164.18 points or 0.4 per cent to 41,141.85. On the domestic market front, the Sensex fell 164.18 points or 0.4 per cent to 41,141.85.

The rupee declined by 22 paise to settle at 71.40 against the US dollar on Friday amid selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the US currency overseas.

Forex traders said the rupee traded weak largely owing to strengthening of the US dollar ahead of the non-farm payrolls number scheduled to be released later in the day.

During the day, the local unit lost further ground and touched a low of 71.49, before finally settling at 71.40 against the dollar, down 22 paise over its previous close. On the domestic market front, the Sensex fell 164.18 points or 0.4 per cent to 41,141.85.

