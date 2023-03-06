scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.85 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.73, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.

Rupee vs dollarForex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee. (File image)
Listen to this article
Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee gained 24 paise to 81.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.85 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.73, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 81.97 against the US currency.

The forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a positive bias on improved global risk sentiments and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Moreover, weak crude oil prices and muted dollar index may also support the domestic currency, they added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 104.43.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70 per cent to USD 85.23 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 564.81 points or 0.94 per cent to 60,373.78 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 166.95 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,761.30 points.

Also Read
Adani group shares prices
Adani firms' shares rally as group to hold more roadshows, invest in Andh...
Rupee vs dollar today
Rupee gains 63 paise to close at 81.97 against US dollar amid a rally in ...
Stock market today
Sensex gains 570 pts, Nifty above 17,745; IT, metal stocks lead
Stock market live today
Investment in Adani spurs market rally

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 246.24 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

Creed III debuts to $58.7 million, knocks out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close