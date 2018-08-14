Rupee recovers from life low, up 23 paise; Sensex, Nifty too get a boost

On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US dollar. (Representational) On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US dollar. (Representational)

The rupee recovered from all-time low of 69.91 and strengthened by 23 paise to 69.68 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Tuesday on some macroeconomic boost. On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US currency amid fears that Turkish currency turmoil could turn out into global financial crisis.

In a ray of hope for domestic economy, latest data showed that retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.

In the last two reviews, the RBI had raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.

Stock markets opening with gains also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said. However, the dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains of the domestic unit.

Sensex rebounds 185 pts on macro boost

The benchmark Sensex recuperated by nearly 185 points to 37,829.93 in early trade Tuesday, taking comfort from positive inflation numbers coupled with the emergence of buying by domestic institutional investors. However, a mixed trend was seen on Asian bourses.

Besides strengthening rupee, encouraging earnings by some blue-chip firms including Tata Steel also helped in building positive sentiments, brokers said.

The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent. The gauge had lost 379.47 points in the previous two sessions. Similarly, the NSE index Nifty recovered by 36.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,392.

Tata Steel was the top gainers in the Sensex list, surging 1.51 per cent after the company yesterday said its consolidated net profit jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,933.80 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 921.09 crore during the same period a year ago.

Other gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and RIL, gaining up to 2.01 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 216.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 971.86 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares were mixed as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed a little. Ahead, a barrage of economic data out of China is expected later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.94 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.50 per cent in their early deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down for a fourth straight session as the ongoing turmoil in Turkey dampened investors’ appetite for riskier assets. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.50 per cent lower on yesterday’s trade.

