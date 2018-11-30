Rupee rallies to 69.85 on falling oil prices, US Fed guidance

Aided by falling crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows, the rupee on Thursday jumped 77 paise to close below the 70 level at 69.85 per US dollar for the first time after three months in a big relief to importers.

Advertising

After a steep 15 per cent fall in the rupee due to the rise in crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows earlier this year, the rupee has now bounced back 6 per cent. The last time the rupee closed below 70 was on August 24, when it had finished at 69.91.

Oil prices slipped below the US $ 60 per dollar mark as investors fretted over a supply glut with a bullish trend in the equity market and a weak US dollar greenback further propping up the Indian currency. The dollar weakened against some currencies overseas after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank’s benchmark interest rate is likely near a “neutral level”. Banks and exporters rushed to sell dollars when the rupee gained below the 70 level.

Explained Stronger rupee, continued FPI revival to cut CAD The major factor that strengthened the rupee has been the sustained fall in global crude oil prices which showed a decline of close to 11 per cent in November alone, making oil imports cheaper. Simultaneously, FPI in equity and debt has revived which, if continues at this level, will lead to a decline in current account deficit. Analysts don’t expect the rupee to strengthen substantially as global cues like trade war, US interest rate policy and domestic economic data will dictate the currency’s movements in the coming weeks.

“The rupee remains firm on account of sharp decline in the crude oil prices in the international market. This is positive for India as decline in crude oil prices may push inflation and current account deficit lower,” Rushabh Maru,

Advertising

Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The fall in rupee is expected to bring down the cost of imports, especially oil imports. The economy will gain from the rupee’s appreciation and the current account deficit is likely to come down in the current quarter, said an analyst.

“However, there is lot of uncertainty in the global financial markets. Domestic equities are quite volatile too. Hence we may see importers rushing to cover their exposure for 2-3 months. The near term range for the rupee is 69.50 to 71.00 levels,” Maru said. The rise in the rupee also boosted the stock markets with the Sensex gaining 453 points.

After pulling out around Rs 60,000 crore from Indian markets in September and October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) seem to be on the comeback trail with the month of November witnessing an inflow of Rs 10,929 crore. According to figures compiled by the National Securities Depository (NSDL), FPIs focused on the debt market with Rs 6139 crore inflows going into this segment. While FPI outflows from the equity market were Rs 10,825 crore and Rs 28,921 crore in September and October respectively, the month of November witnessed Rs 4,786 crore inflows. VK Sharma, Head of Capital Markets Group, HDFC Securities, said, “the rupee outperformed Asian peers following a sharp fall in crude oil prices and better than expected economic data. The benchmark crude oil prices plunged for the 12th straight day following Trump’s tweet to OPEC not to cut output.” In the current month, crude oil has fallen 10.84 per cent, its biggest fall since July 2016. From the high of $ 76.90, WTI crude has witnessed a fall of 24 per cent till date.

“The dollar inflow related to FDI in hospital sector added strength to the rupee during the day. Recent macroeconomic data also cheered rupee bulls. CPI inflation eased in October and it is now the lowest in last one year while industrial production grew more than expected in September,” Sharma said.

On the rupee’s way forward, Maru said, “focus will now shift to India’s GDP data, RBI monetary policy meeting, OPEC meeting and outcome of state election results. These data and events will provide further discussion to the rupee.” The RBI has sold its forex reserves sharply in last couple of months when the rupee was under huge pressure during August to October. Hence this a good opportunity for the RBI to rebuild its forex reserves. Hence over the medium term once again the rupee may move towards 72-73 levels, Maru said. The BSE Sensex on Thursday rose 453 points even as the November derivatives series ended amid a robust rally in the rupee. Positive global cues after dovish comments from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also boosted the investor sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex settled 453.46 points, or 1.27 per cent, higher at 36,170.41, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 129.85 points, or 1.21 per cent, to finish at 10,858.70. “With a significantly lower Brent and a stronger rupee, the equity market traded with absolute buoyancy, covering the broader markets as well,” said Joseph Thomas, Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management.