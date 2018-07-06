Rupee plunges to all-time closing low of 68.95 against US dollar

Analysts said fears over a slowdown in the economy, surging international crude oil prices, hawkish Federal Reserve policies and widening current account deficits hit the forex market sentiment. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) Analysts said fears over a slowdown in the economy, surging international crude oil prices, hawkish Federal Reserve policies and widening current account deficits hit the forex market sentiment. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

The Indian rupee on Thursday plunged by 21 paise to a fresh closing low of 68.95 against the dollar amid huge demand for the US currency and worries over capital outflows.

Buckling under intense selling pressure, the rupee fell sharply to hit a session’s low of 69.01 in mid-afternoon deals before concluding the day at 68.95 against the dollar. The BSE Sensex fell over 70.85 points to close at 35,574.55 on the BSE.

Analysts said fears over a slowdown in the economy, surging international crude oil prices, hawkish Federal Reserve policies and widening current account deficits hit the forex market sentiment. The Reserve Bank sold dollars and prevented the rupee from closing below the psychological 69 level. The currency has been on a steady decline since April and crashed to a life-time low of 69.10 on June 28 this year. On July 2, the rupee had hit its life-time closing low of 68.80 against the dollar.

The government’s announcement to hike minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops is expected to contribute to inflationary pressures in the economy and that may prompt the RBI to raise interest rates more steeply than expected, a forex dealer said.

The rupee stands out as one of the most vulnerable and worst performing currencies in Asia with an almost 8 per cent fall in the value against the resurgent dollar.

With the US Federal Reserve signalling a tighter monetary policy, foreign investors have been pulling out funds from the emerging markets since April this year. The Fed had projected two more rate hikes in 2018 for a total of four. The minutes, which are to be released later in the day, may point to concerns about inflation or that members want monetary policy to keep pace with fairly strong economic growth, analysts said.

Escalating trade tensions, triggered by tariffs and counter-tariffs, among US, China and Canada too weighed on the trading front.

Meanwhile, reflecting losses across Asian peers ahead of imposition of additional tariffs by the United States on Chinese exports, the BSE Sensex fell over 70.85 points to close at 35,574.55, while the Nifty shed 20.15 points to 10,749.75.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped 2.53 per cent after the conglomerate’s Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a mega fixed-line broadband initiative, among other plans.

However, Infosys was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, sinking 4.47 per cent ahead of its June quarter earnings next week. Asian markets mostly ended lower as caution crept in ahead of the July 6 deadline for imposition of US tariffs on Chinese goods, posing risks of a wider flare-up of trade tensions.

“Market traded in a narrow range while the selling pressure in IT and metal stocks capped the upside. Any signs of stability in bond yield and oil price may provide some turnaround in domestic sentiment. On the other hand, mid and small caps continued to underperform as investors are switching to large caps to minimise the risk. Asian markets witnessed consolidation due to trade restrictions and weakening currency,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Vedanta fell 3.09 per cent, Tata Steel 2.71 per cent, Sun Pharma 2.31 per cent, Tata Motors 2.06 per cent and Bharti Airtel 0.83 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, consumer durables plunged 2.78 per cent, realty 1.70 per cent, IT 1.60 per cent, metal 1.41 per cent, teck 1.34 per cent, healthcare 1.22 per cent, capital goods 0.61 per cent, oil and gas 0.52 per cent, power 0.49 per cent, infrastructure 0.45 per cent and PSU 0.29 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App