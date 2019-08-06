Rupee plummets 113p to 70.73 against USD; Sensex falls 418 points

India’s financial markets — stocks and the rupee — on Monday took a heavy beating as political uncertainty over the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the sharp fall in Chinese yuan hit the sentiment.

The rupee declined sharply by 113 paise, the biggest single-day drop in past six years, to close at a five-month low of 70.73. Following jitters in global currency markets, the sharp fall in yuan, capital outflows and the J&K issue, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 418 points. After falling over 700 points in intra-day trade, the 30-share index pared losses to close at 36,699.84, still down by 418.38 points, or 1.13 per cent. It hit a low of 36,416.79 and a high of 36,844.05.

The Nifty lost 134.75 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 10,862.60 points, even as the Centre abolished Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Chinese yuan lost 1.4 per cent while the rupee which lost more than Yuan was down by 1.66 per cent against the dollar, being the worst performer among other Asian currencies. The panic across asset classes is evident. There is a flight to safety towards US Treasuries, gold and carry currencies like euro and Japanese yen,” IFA Global said.

Gold prices, meanwhile, hit a six-year high in global markets while futures surged to record highs in India.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, said, “Markets resumed the downtrend on Monday. A bounce back in the afternoon session helped to curb the losses. The weakness came on the back of rising tension in Jammu and Kashmir and weak global markets triggered by intensifying trade tiff between US and China. The Nifty has now given up up all the gains of 2019 with foreign portfolio investors continuing their selling spree.”

The Chinese yuan slipped to 7.03 level against the US dollar, which investors consider as a key threshold, amid reports that Beijing was devaluing its currency to support exporters, and neutralise US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose fresh 10 per cent tariffs on $ 300 billion in Chinese goods.

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Religare Broking, said, “The markets started the week on a negative note led by on-going tensions in Kashmir and unsupportive global cues. However, the Nifty reversed some of its losses but still ended lower by at 10,859 levels.”

“The broader markets ended largely in line with the benchmark with BSE midcap and BSE Smallcap ending with losses of 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively,” he added. Among sectoral indices, except IT and telecom which ended with gains, all other indices ended with losses, with banking, consumer durables and realty being the top losers.

“Going forward, we expect volatility to remain high in the near term and maintain our cautious stance on Indian markets. Given the comforting inflation data and declining growth, expectations are rife for a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 bps by the RBI in its policy meet on August 7. However, the commentary on growth and inflation would be more important factor in deciding the course of the markets,” he said. Further, the on-going turmoil in Kashmir may induce volatility in the markets, Mishra added.

In a highly volatile trade, the rupee opened at 70.20 at the interbank forex market and touched a low of 70.59 and a high of 70.18 against the American currency before closing at 70.73.

Gold prices at all-time high

Mumbai: Gold prices Monday rose by over 2 per cent to record levels, as prices soared in overseas markets and the rupee fell sharply.

Gold futures hit an all-time high of Rs 36,990 per 10 gram, taking their gains to more than 17 per cent in 2019. However, traders said demand has fallen due to higher prices with dealers offering a discount over official domestic prices, the highest since August 2016.

The domestic price includes a 12.5 per cent import tax and 3 per cent sales tax. India’s gold consumption dipped 1.5 per cent last yearto 760.4 tonnes, below a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. —ENS WITH PTI