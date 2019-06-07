Sensex falls over 200 points; Rupee opens marginally higher post RBI policy decision

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade Friday led by losses in financial stocks amid concerns over the state of the NBFC sector.

The 30-share index was trading 211.04 points, or 0.53 per cent, lower at 39,318.68, and the broader Nifty slipped 34.25 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,809.50. On Thursday, both benchmark indices posted their biggest one-day drop this year after the RBI delivered a rate cut on expected lines but failed to allay investor concerns regarding the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 553.82 points, or 1.38 per cent, to settle at 39,529.72. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 177.90 points, or 1.48 per cent, to end at 11,843.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Maruti, PowerGrid, HUL, ONGC, TCS, RIL and HDFC twins, falling up to 1.38 per cent. While, Vedanta, SBI, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Finance and M&M were trading in the green.

No specific comment regarding the ongoing NBFC crisis was taken as a surprise while delay in monsoon added to the fear, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The NBFC pack has been under heavy selling pressure following the bond defaults by mortgage lender DHFL on June 4, which led to a slew of rating downgrades for the company. The stock was trading over 4 per cent lower in early session.

“These patches of corrections will be near-term in nature, till the final budget, consolidation in oil prices and new measures will auger well for the market,” he added. Foreign fund outflow too weighed on investor sentiment here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,448.99 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 650.84 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended in the green on Thursday. On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.27 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were 1.36 per cent higher at 62.51 per barrel.

Rupee opens marginally higher post RBI policy decision

The rupee opened marginally higher and touched 69.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday, after the Reserve Bank cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.

To boost the sagging economy, the RBI Thursday lowered its benchmark lending rate to a nearly nine-year low of 5.75 per cent and changed its monetary policy stance to accommodative, leaving space for future rate cuts. Forex traders said investors welcomed the RBI policy decision as this would help to boost the slowing economy.

The rupee opened at 69.23 the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.21 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 7 paise against the greenback. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 69.28 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, foreign fund inflows, higher crude oil prices and lower opening in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove. Foreign funds pulled out Rs 1,448.99 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.