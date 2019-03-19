Toggle Menu
Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/rupee-opens-marginally-higher-against-us-dollar-stock-market-5633326/

Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,178.17 in early trade.

rupee, us dollar, indian rupee, sensex, stock market, currency, investors, trade, banks, trade deficit, bse sensex, business, indian express news
Besides the greenback’s weakness against some currencies overseas, increased selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks supported the rupee, forex dealers said. (Representational Image)

The rupee edged 2 paise higher to 68.51 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meet.

Besides the greenback’s weakness against some currencies overseas, increased selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

A higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the currency’s movement, they added.

On Monday, the domestic unit had surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53 against the US dollar, also marking a sixth straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and narrowing trade deficit.

Advertising

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,823 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,269 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,178.17 in early trade.

Don't Miss
Read Nitin Gadkari's obituary on Manohar Parrikar
With Ganga Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi steers Cong’s poll boat in Uttar Pradesh

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netflix says it will not join Apple TV service
2 Boeing CEO says company understands 'lives depend' on plane safety
3 Jet Airways defaults on interest payment again; seeks ‘further short time’ to conclude deal