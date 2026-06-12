Sensex up by 920 points as Donald Trump declares end to Iran war

According to forex traders, easing crude oil prices, a weaker US dollar and strong domestic equity markets supported the local currency.

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Friday, tracking a rally in global markets and a decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had ended the war with Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 921.30 points to 74,753.85 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 254.20 points to 23,417.25.

The positive sentiment also lifted the rupee, which appreciated 65 paise to 95.20 against the US dollar in early trade. According to forex traders, easing crude oil prices, a weaker US dollar and strong domestic equity markets supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.40 against the greenback before strengthening further to 95.20. The currency had tumbled 60 paise on Thursday to settle at 95.85 against the US dollar.