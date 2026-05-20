Rupee hits record low, Sensex falls 517 points and Nifty slips below 23,500 in early trade

The Indian rupee slipped to a fresh record low against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by rising crude oil prices and relenteless foreign fund outflows amid global uncertainty.

The rupee opened at 96.86 against the US dollar, weaker than the previous session’s close of 96.53, before falling further to an all-time low of 96.8650. The domestic currency has now declined nearly 6% since the Iran conflict escalated in late February.

According to the analysts, the continued deadlock in US-Iran peace talks has kept global crude oil prices elevated, raising concerns over a fresh wave of inflation worldwide. Higher bond yields and weak global equity markets have also added pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.