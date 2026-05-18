Rupee hits record low of 96.20; Sensex slides 800 Points, Nifty falls below 23,400 in early trade

The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Monday.

Indian markets opened weak on Monday as the rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 96.20 against the US dollar, pressured by soaring crude oil prices and rising global bond yields amid the ongoing Iran war.

Reflecting the nervous sentiment, the Sensex fell over 800 points in early trade while the Nifty slipped below the 23,400 mark, with investors worried about inflationary pressures, rising import costs and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The rupee, now Asia’s worst-performing currency in 2026, has fallen 5.5% since the conflict erupted on February 28 and marked its fifth consecutive session at a record low.

Market analysts said elevated oil prices and weak global risk appetite could continue to weigh on both equities and the currency, with the 23,900-24,000 zone seen as key resistance for the Nifty and 23,500-23,400 acting as immediate support.