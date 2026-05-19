Rupee hits new low of 96.4, falls for 7th straight day

The Sensex ended 0.1% higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty closed at 23,649.95, up 0.03% from Friday. The market recovery was largely driven by gains in IT services stocks.

The Indian rupee weakened for the seventh day in a row on Monday on its way to hitting another all-time low as concerns over the West Asia war continued. Government bond yields, meanwhile, surged to the highest levels in around one-and-a-half months tracking rising interest rates across the world as investors dumped debt instruments.

Indian stock indices, however, ended little changed on Monday, although they had slumped 1.4% intraday.

The Sensex ended 0.1% higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty closed at 23,649.95, up 0.03% from Friday. The market recovery was largely driven by gains in IT services stocks.

“Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT emerged as the top outperformer, rallying 2.43% amid strong buying interest in technology stocks. Pharma and Private Banking stocks also provided mild positive support to the benchmark indices,” Bajaj Broking Research said in a note. “On the other hand, broader selling pressure persisted across several sectors, with Nifty Media, Auto, PSU Banks, and Consumer Durables ending as the major laggards of the session. The broader market remained under pressure, as the Nifty Midcap 100 declined marginally by 0.15%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 1.26%.”