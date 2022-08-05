scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Rupee gains 46 paise to 78.94 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome

In initial deals, the local unit witnessed an early high of 78.94 and low of 79.17 against the American currency.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 10:14:20 am
The RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by at least 35 basis points to contain high retail inflation. (Representative photo/ Pixabay)

The rupee appreciated 46 paise to 78.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting outcome.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.15 against the American dollar, then touched 78.94, registering a gain of 46 paise over the last close.

Live updates |RBI MPC Meeting

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the dollar.

In initial deals, the local unit witnessed an early high of 78.94 and low of 79.17 against the American currency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Persistent foreign fund inflows into capital markets and softening crude oil prices boosted the local currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.14 per cent to 105.84.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.22 per cent to USD 94.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,474.77 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 220.47 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 58,519.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 59.25 points or 0.34 per cent to 17,441.25.

The RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by at least 35 basis points to contain high retail inflation.

The central bank has already announced that it will gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel — the Monetary Policy Committee — will announce its bi-monthly review later in the day.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:13:06 am

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

5

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement