scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar tracking its regional peers

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

Rupee against dollar todayDuring the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.71 and a low of 82.79 against the dollar. (File)
Listen to this article
Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar tracking its regional peers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking its regional peers and lower crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.78 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.73 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.88.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.71 and a low of 82.79 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 104.61.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.34 per cent to USD 80.87 per barrel.

“The Indian rupee appreciated after two days of downtick on stronger regional peers and lower crude oil prices. After last night’s February FOMC minutes, the US yields strengthen while the dollar has been quite muted,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Advertisement

Parmar further added, “In the near-term, we believe spot USDINR to consolidate between 82.50 to 83 but the directional trend remains bullish as long as it holds 81.70.” On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 59,605.80, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,511.25.

Also Read
Sensex Nifty crash
Sensex tumbles 928 pts, Nifty closes 1.5% down: Factors behind today's crash
Adani group shares
Adani group stocks rout continues; Adani Enterprises crashes over 10%
Joyalukkas IPO
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO
Sensex falls over 900 points, Nifty down 272 points on rate hike worry

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 579.82 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 16:18 IST
Next Story

US to provide $10 billion aid to Ukraine in coming days, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close