scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee gains 21 paise to 82.62 against US dollar tracking domestic equities

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.83 against the US dollar.

Rupee todayAt the interbank foreign exchange, Rupee opened at 82.72 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.62. (File image)

The rupee gained 21 paise to 82.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday supported by broad dollar weakness and a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said upbeat domestic trade deficit data and foreign fund inflows supported investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.72 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.62, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.83 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 103.66.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.50 per cent to USD 85.81 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 391.48 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 61,666.57. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 113.90 points or 0.63 per cent to 18,129.75.

India’s trade deficit in January fell to a 12-month low of USD 17.75 billion as imports declined 3.63 per cent year-on-year to USD 50.66 billion.

Advertisement

Exports in January dipped 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion, as against USD 35.23 billion a year ago.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 432.15 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:13 IST
Next Story

Delhi Live Updates, January 16: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ tribal festival today; dozens left homeless after shelter home razed

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close