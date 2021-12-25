Rupee gains 129 paise in 7 sessions

Continuing its winning streak for the seventh straight session, the rupee on Friday rose by 23 paise to a three-week high of 75.03 against the US dollar as risk appetite improved in view of broader weakness in the greenback.

Over the past seven sessions, the domestic currency has gained 129 paise against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the Sensex ended 190.97 points, or 0.33 per cent lower, after a three-session rising streak at 57,124.31. Similarly, the Nifty50 declined 68.85 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,003.75.

With PTI