Sensex down 525.44 points, Nifty below 23,700; Rupee hits record 95.63/$

The currency fell 0.2% to 95.55 against the US dollar, breaching its previous all-time low of 95.4325 recorded last week.

Indian equity markets opened on a weak note on Tuesday, extending early losses amid broad-based selling in IT, banking and financial stocks. Sensex was down 525.44 points or 0.60 percent at 75,559.99, while the Nifty slipped 116.55 points or 0.49 percent to 23,699.30. The weak start had been signalled earlier, with GIFT Nifty trading lower at 23,722, indicating subdued sentiment ahead of the session.

Investor sentiment was further pressured by currency weakness, as the rupee slipped to a fresh record low of 95.63 against the US dollar, breaching its previous all-time low amid rising concerns over a weakening ceasefire in the Middle East. The escalation pushed oil prices higher and deepened worries for India’s import-dependent economy.