Rupee falls to 94.81 against US Dollar as UAE OPEC exit sparks oil supply fears

The rupee slipped 13 paise to 94.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by rising global crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.79 against the dollar and weakened further to 94.81 in early deals, marking a 13 paise decline from its previous close of 94.68 on Tuesday, when it had already fallen by 53 paise.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was marginally lower, down 0.21 per cent at $111.03 per barrel in futures trade. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit OPEC from May 1 has added to uncertainty around global oil supply.
On the domestic equities front, benchmark indices opened higher, with the Sensex rising 358.92 points to 77,245.83 and the Nifty gaining 101.2 points to 24,096.90.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹2,103.74 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Separately, India’s industrial production growth slowed to a five-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, dragged by subdued manufacturing and near-flat growth in the power sector amid the ongoing West Asia tensions. Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 3.9 per cent in March 2025, as per official data.