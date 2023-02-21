scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in opening trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.76 against the dollar, registering a decline of 3 paise over its last close.

Rupee vs dollar todayForex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the local unit and restricted the fall. (File image)
Listen to this article
Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in opening trade
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 82.76 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong American currency.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the local unit and restricted the fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.76 against the dollar, registering a decline of 3 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee settled at 82.73 against the dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 104.05.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.11 per cent to USD 83.14 per barrel.

Lack of triggers is keeping volumes subdued, forex traders said, adding that over this week, focus will be on European flash PMIs and the US Fed minutes.

Advertisement

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 104.11 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 60,795.65. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 14.25 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,858.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 158.95 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 10:26 IST
Next Story

Mehrauli demolition: Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea till fresh demarcation

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close