scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against US dollar in line with domestic equities

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.40 per cent to 104.27.

Rupee against dollar todayAt the interbank foreign exchange, Rupee opened weak at 82.77 against the dollar, then fell further to 82.78. (File image)

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to 82.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a strong American currency and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.77 against the dollar, then fell further to 82.78, registering a decline of 8 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.70 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.40 per cent to 104.27.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...

“The dollar index rose beyond 104 levels as the US Producer Price Index (PPI) came higher than expected taking US 10-year yields to 3.89 per cent,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

According to him, the chances of the rupee breaking the 83 level is high if the dollar index rises further.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.79 per cent to USD 84.47 per barrel.

Advertisement

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 181.5 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 61,138.01 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 49.65 points or 0.28 per cent to 17,986.20 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:05 IST
Next Story

Alka Yagnik thought ‘yeh kya mazak kar rahe hain’ when Laxmikant-Pyarelal told her opening lines of “Ek Do Teen”

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close