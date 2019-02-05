Rupee falls 55 paise to 71.80 against USD; lowest level in 2019

The rupee on Monday declined by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar — the lowest level in calendar 2019 — ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review amid concerns over the fiscal slippages and the rise in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a stronger dollar following blockbuster US employment and factory data also impacted the rupee sentiment. Investors were cautious ahead of the next meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee scheduled during February 5-7.

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar. “Brent crude rose for fifth straight day to gain almost 6 per cent in last one week. The resultant pressure on Indian rupee is visible as it is trading lower,” Sanctum Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Sunil Sharma said. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at $62.07 a barrel by 11:14 a.m. EST.

Concerns over fiscal slippage weighed on the sentiment. “The fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to be around 3.4 per cent of GDP, marginally higher than the targeted 3.3 per cent,” said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday recovered from the day’s low to end 113 points higher, as equities pulled off a fag-end rally led by RIL amid fresh inflows by foreign funds ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy review.

After swinging nearly 400 points between the day’s low of 36,225.48 and an intraday high of 36,622.77, the 30-share index ended 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74. The index posted gains for a third straight day. The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

“Market rallied from the day’s low led by few set of domestic focused companies, oriented at Consumption & Private Banks. This is in attention with the interim budget, while additionally, market is also looking at the upcoming RBI policy, hoping for a change in stance from calibrated tightening to neutral,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.