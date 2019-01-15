Rupee falls 43 paise, ends at near one-month low

The domestic currency on Monday plunged by 43 paise to close at nearly one-month low of 70.92 against the US dollar. While the plunge in rupee came amid weak industrial output growth data, fall in domestic equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows, a weak US dollar against major global currencies and fall in crude oil prices, however, capped losses of the domestic currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.50 and touched a high of 70.44 per US dollar in early trade.

But it pared early gains later and fell to an intra-day low of 70.95 against the US dollar.

On Friday, the rupee had weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.

The domestic currency, however, recovered some lost ground and finally settled for the day at 70.92 per dollar, down 43 paise over its previous closing. This is the lowest closing level since December 17 when the rupee closed at 71.56 per dollar.

Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.11 per cent to 95.56 in late afternoon trade.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.8244 and for rupee/euro at 81.2469. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.9640 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.50.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended over 150 points lower Monday as foreign investors cut down bets on disappointing IIP data and weak trend in other Asian markets. After a volatile session, the 30-share index settled 156.28 points, or 0.43 per cent, down at 35,853.56, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 57.35 points, or 0.53 per cent, to finish at 10,737.60. The fall was led by L&T, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, NTPC, TCS, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel and SBI, declining up to 2.64 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer on Sensex, rallying up to 6.22 per cent, on reports that the lender had shortlisted its executive Rajat Monga and a CEO of a foreign bank to succeed long-serving managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor. Infosys was also among the top gainers, rising 2.58 per cent, after the company Friday said it will buy back shares worth up to Rs 8,260 crore and offer shareholders a special dividend of Rs 4 per share as part of the company’s Rs 13,000 crore-capital allocation policy.

