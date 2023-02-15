scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls by 4 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar

Forex traders said a stronger American currency in the overseas markets capped the appreciation bias.

RupeeAt the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.90 against the greenback amid early losses in domestic equities. (File image)

The rupee pared most of its initial losses to close down by 4 paise at 82.82 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday on lower trade deficit data for the month of January.

Forex traders said a stronger American currency in the overseas markets capped the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.90 against the greenback amid early losses in domestic equities.

The local unit recovered some ground later in the day in line with equities to close at 82.82 (provisional), down 4 paise over its previous close of 82.78.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

During the session the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.79 and a low of 82.90 against the American dollar.

According to Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee erased earlier losses on upbeat trade deficit data.

India’s trade deficit in January fell to a 12-month low of USD 17.75 billion as imports declined by 3.63 per cent year-on-year to USD 50.66 billion.

Advertisement

Exports in January dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion, as against USD 35.23 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 103.45.

“Dollar strengthened as CPI data from US printed at 6.4 per cent in January, above estimates of 6.2 per cent, but slightly lower than 6.5 per cent in December, signaling that sticky inflation may keep interest rates holding on at higher levels for longer,” Choudhary said.

Advertisement

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.22 per cent to USD 84.54 per barrel.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on strength in the Dollar index amid expectations of positive economic data and concerns over hawkish Fed. However, narrowing trade deficit with FII inflows may support rupee at lower levels,” Choudhary added.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 242.83 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 61,275.09, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 86.00 points or 0.48 per cent to 18,015.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,305.30 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:24 IST
Next Story

IND vs WI Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet & Co. aim to continue winning run

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close