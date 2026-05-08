Rupee falls 36 paise to 94.58 against US dollar in early trade

Oil prices rose on Friday after fresh U.S.-Iran hostilities dampened hopes of progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The rupee fell 36 paise to 94.58 against US dollar in early trade on Friday, triggered by renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran, threatened a fragile ceasefire.

Sensex also declined 353.50 points to 77,491.02 in early trade; Nifty drops 109.25 points to 24,225.20.

The currency had gained more than 1% over the previous two sessions, rebounding from the record low of 95.4325 touched earlier this week.

Oil prices rose on Friday after fresh U.S.-Iran hostilities dampened hopes of progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran accused Washington of violating a month-long ceasefire, while the U.S. said it launched retaliatory strikes after Iranian fire targeted its naval vessels transiting the strait on Thursday.